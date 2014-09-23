Sept 23 Dantax A/S

* FY 2013/2014 net sales 59.2 million Danish crowns versus 64.6 million crowns

* FY 2013/2014 operating profit 2.8 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns

* Says proposes no dividend for 2013/14

* Says for 2014/15 expects total net profit in a level of 2 million crowns