June 15 Danubius Hotels Nyrt

*CP Holdings Ltd plans to make voluntary public purchase offer for all ordinary shares of Danubius at 8,000 forints per share

*Offer subject to approval by central bank

*CP Holdings and persons acting in concert with CP Holdings currently own 80.33 percent of Danubius shares

*Plans to delist Danubius from Budapest bourse (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by David Evans)