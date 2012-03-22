HONG KONG, March 22 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu confirmed on Thursday that it has resigned as auditor for Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd, its second resignation from a Hong Kong-listed Chinese company in recent days.

The decision comes a week after Deloitte resigned as auditor of childrens wear maker Boshiwa International Holdings .

"Deloitte confirms that it has resigned as auditor of Daqing Dairy," the auditor told Reuters. "Because of our commitment to client confidentiality, it is not appropriate to comment further."

Trading in shares of the Chinese milk formula producer was suspended on Thursday. The company attributed the suspension to the resignation of its auditors, without giving details.