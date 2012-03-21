* Q4 loss $1.12/shr vs EPS $0.34 year ago
* Q4 rev $38.2 mln vs $59.6 mln
March 21 Chinese polysilicon maker Daqo New
Energy Corp followed peers in taking a big impairment
charge and posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a sharp fall in
demand for solar products.
For the first quarter, Daqo expects to ship 800-900 metric
tons of polysilicon, compared with the 1,089 tons shipped in the
year-ago period and the 834 tons shipped in the fourth quarter.
Daqo shares, which have fallen about 79 percent in value in
the last one year, were trading down 9 percent at $2.54 early on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the October-December quarter, the company posted a loss
of $39.4 million, or $1.12 per American Depository Share,
compared with a profit of $12.1 million, or 34 cents per ADS, in
the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter, it recorded an impairment charge of
$38.5 million on the value of its wafer and modules production
assets.
Revenue fell 56 percent to $38.2 million.
Daqo, which went public in October 2010, produces
polysilicon, the key component in the majority of the solar
modules produced in the world.
Earlier this month, larger peers Suntech Power Holdings
and JinkoSolar Holding Co were also hit by huge
impairment charges.