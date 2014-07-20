BRIEF-Guolian Securities issues profit warning
* For FY group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately 59.52%
DUBAI, July 20 Dar al-Arkan, Saudi Arabia's largest real estate developer by market value, reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net income on Sunday but widely missed analysts' forecasts.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 121.3 million riyals ($32.3 million) compared to 103.7 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
It attributed the rise to higher sales of properties at higher profit margins. It said higher non-operating income was offset by increases in payrolls, consultancy fees and higher finance charges.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Dar al-Arkan would record net profit of 209.8 million riyals in the quarter.
In May, the developer raised $400 million through an Islamic bond, with strong demand for the paper helping to reduce the cost at which it borrowed to 6.5 percent. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Andrew Torchia)
* For FY group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately 59.52%
* says will further invest in developing proof of concepts for robotics use cases
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sports development unit in Hangzhou city, using 50 million yuan