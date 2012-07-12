MUMBAI Dara Singh, the wrestler-turned-actor best known for his role as Hanuman in the television series ‘Ramayan', died on Thursday. He was 83.

Singh had been battling for life in a Mumbai hospital for several days following a cardiac arrest and was taken home after doctors said there was little chance of his recovery.

During a successful wrestling career in the 1950s and 60s, Singh often starred as the bare-chested superhero in Bollywood films, impressing audiences with his physique.

"He truly was the only human being who could not be pulled apart by even airplanes," actor Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with Singh in the 2002 film "Shararat", tweeted.

His last Bollywood role was in the 2007 film "Jab We Met".

Singh had also been nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)