MUMBAI Dara Singh, the wrestler-turned-actor best known for his role as Hanuman in the television series ‘Ramayan', died on Thursday. He was 83.

Following are some reactions from political leaders and Bollywood celebrities.

PRIME MINISTER MANMOHAN SINGH "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Shri Dara Singh who has been an inspiration and icon to many generations in our country. A self educated son-of-the-soil, he rose to the heights of the entertainment world, sports arena and public life with humility and grace. His contribution to the Hindi and Punjabi cinema, wrestling and the Upper House of the Parliament will be remembered by millions."

ANAND MAHINDRA on Twitter "Rare when an individual's name becomes an idiom..During my schooldays, any strong guy was a 'Dara Singh' May he find new rings to wrestle in."

ANUPAM KHER on Twitter "Dara Singh ji was LARGER than life but never made anyone feel dwarfed with his presence. The strongest and the humblest. A Hero All The Way."

AKSHAY KUMAR on Twitter "Sad to know the great Dara Singh ji is no more. Some more goodness taken away from us... He was Hanuman for every kid and the God of all wrestlers, the original action hero who truly inspired me."

MAHESH BHATT on Twitter "Dara Singh passes away!Memories of this warm 'pehlwan' turned actor flicker in my memory.When childhood heroes die the world looks desolate."

FARHAN AKHTAR on Twitter "RIP Dara Singh. Always respected the honesty & dignity with which you lived your life."

AMITABH BACHCHAN on Twitter "Dara Singh ji passed away this morning. A great Indian and one of the finest humans..An entire era of his celebrated presence gone !"

(Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)