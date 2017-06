DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Al Arkan said on Saturday its first quarter net profit rose 7.1 percent year-on-year due to improved gross margins in real estate sales.

The firm posted a net profit of 292.6 million Saudi riyals ($78.02 million) in the first quarter of 2012, compared with 273.1 million in the same period last year, it said in a statement on the bourse website.

($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Amena Bakr)