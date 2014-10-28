DUBAI Oct 28 Daral-Arkan, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed real estate developer by market value,
reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net income on
Tuesday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The company made a net profit of 89.9 million riyals ($24.0
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 183.3
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a
bourse statement.
It attributed the profit slump to falling non-operating
income received from deposits, plus rising finance costs and
wages.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Dar
al-Arkan's quarterly profit would be 193 million riyals.
(1 US dollar = 3.7518 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)