DUBAI Jan 8 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co : * Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit 144 million riyals, down 50.3

percent on Q4 2011 - statement * Dar Al Arkan 2012 net profit 988.5 million riyals, down 9.1 percent * Dar Al Arkan says Q4 profit drop on lower margins on property sales; 2012 drop on higher expenses, costs