RIYADH Jan 18 Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Al Arkan said on Wednesday its fourth quarter net profit fell 12.3 percent on the year due to lower land and residential sales.

The kingdom's largest listed developer said its profit for the final three months of 2011 was 289.6 million riyals ($77.22 million), compared with 330.4 million riyals in the same period in 2010.

The result beat analyst expectations, with Global Investment House forecasting it would earn 264 million riyals and SICO Bahrain pencilling in 277 million riyals for the fourth quarter.

In a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse, Dar Al Arkan said the fall in revenue from the last quarter of 2011 was due to "lower land sales as the company sought to enhance gross margins and lower residential sales due to lower available completed units."

The company's net profit rose by 27.3 percent from its third quarter net earnings, the company said, attributing the rise to higher land demand.

Earnings per share over the year were 1.01 riyals, compared to 1.35 riyals in 2010. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)