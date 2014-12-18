PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 18 Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi As :
* Says to raise capital to TRY 49.8 million ($21.47 million) from TRY 34.8 million in cash Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3190 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot