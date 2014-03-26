March 26 Darden Restaurants Inc
shareholder Barington Capital asked the company to find a new
chief executive and appoint an independent chairman.
The hedge fund and Starboard Value LLP have opposed Darden's
plan to spin off its Red Lobster restaurant chain and have asked
that the plan be put to a shareholder vote.
Barington said earlier this month that it had lost
confidence in Darden Chief Executive Clarence Otis's ability to
run the company.
"We are dismayed by his efforts to separate Red Lobster and
its valuable real estate from the company without shareholder
approval," Barington said in a letter to Darden's independent
directors on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)