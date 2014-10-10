Oct 10 The showdown between Darden Restaurants
Inc and activist investor Starboard Value LC will come
to a boil at the company's annual meeting on Friday, where the
Olive Garden parent is expected to at minimum lose control of
its board.
Starboard is seeking a full board turnover. A win would be a
feather in the cap for the activist investor and a stinging
defeat for Darden, which earlier this year alienated many
investors after brushing off their vote requesting a special
meeting on a $2.1 billion sale of Red Lobster.
Large advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co recommended in late September that
Darden investors cast their votes for all 12 of Starboard's
director nominees.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)