(Adds details on Starboard's other activities)
By Christopher Boyd and Lisa Baertlein
ORLANDO/LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Activist shareholder
Starboard Value LP won its standoff with Darden Restaurants Inc
, convincing shareholders to replace the entire board of
the Olive Garden parent, a rare victory for dissident investors.
The election of Starboard's 12-director slate, announced
Friday at Darden's annual meeting, was a feather in the cap for
the New York hedge fund, Darden's second-largest investor with
an 8.8 percent stake.
It was a stinging defeat for Darden, which this year
alienated investors by brushing off their vote requesting a
special meeting to debate the company's then-proposed sale of
its struggling Red Lobster chain.
The "extraordinary" and "totally self-inflicted" loss for
Darden comes as no surprise given Darden's "tone deafness" to
investor wishes regarding the Red Lobster sale, said Charles
Elson, director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance
in Delaware.
"It was kind of a done deal, wasn't it?" agreed Karl Sooder,
a Darden investor and University of Central Florida marketing
professor, who attended Darden's annual meeting in Orlando.
The board sweep, which is based on a preliminary vote count,
is notable because of Darden's size, experts said. Darden is the
largest U.S. operator of full-service restaurants with $8.55
billion in 2013 sales.
Some smaller U.S. companies have suffered similar fates
recently.
For example, shareholders in ALCO Stores Inc in
September replaced the full board at the retailer that serves
small U.S. communities. Last year, investors replaced the whole
board at Morgans Hotel Group Co.
Elsewhere, Starboard is agitating for change at Yahoo Inc
and attempting to take RealD Inc private.
Shares in Darden closed down 1.8 percent at $48.37 on
Friday.
"I feel great," Starboard Chief Executive and newly elected
Darden director Jeffrey Smith told Reuters on the sidelines of
the annual meeting.
"Darden has all the right ingredients to regain the strength
and prominence it once enjoyed," Smith said in a joint statement
with the company.
Starboard last month unveiled a nearly 300-slide proposal
that included plans to sell Darden's real estate, franchise its
restaurants, spin off The Capital Grille, Yard House and other
chains, and fix its flagship Olive Garden chain.
It also aims to fix Olive Garden's pasta, which it described
as poorly handled and generally overcooked.
"Shockingly, Olive Garden no longer salts the water it uses
to boil the pasta, merely to get a longer warranty on its pots"
said Starboard, which also plans to boost Olive Garden's alcohol
sales and dole out fewer of its popular unlimited breadsticks.
James Mitarotonda, CEO of fellow Darden activist Barington
Capital Group, in June 2013 approached the company with ideas to
improve results and kicked off what became a 16-month battle for
the company's future.
"We are extremely pleased that necessary changes have been
made," Mitaronda said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Meredith Mazzilli, Chris Reese and Gunna Dickson)