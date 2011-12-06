* Sees FY 12 EPS to grow 4-7 pct vs. prior view of 12-15 pct
Dec 6 Darden Restaurants Inc cut
its fiscal 2012 earnings and sales forecast as it failed to
attract new guests despite deep discounts at its Olive Garden
chain, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent in
pre-market trading.
The restaurant operator has been beefing up promotions to
lure more patrons to its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain,
which accounts for about half of Darden's sales.
"(Promotions at Olive Garden) helped temper the guest count
decline for the quarter, but not as much as expected. As a
result, there was more earnings pressure than anticipated,"
Chief Executive Clarence Otis said in a statement.
This push to make the chain a more affordable outlet,
coupled with rising food costs, and fewer add-on sales have
weighed on the company's profits.
The company now expects 2012 earnings per share from
continuing operations to grow 4-7 percent, down from its prior
forecast of 12-15 percent.
Darden, which also operates the Red Lobster and LongHorn
Steakhouse chains, now sees sales to grow 6-7 percent in 2012,
lower than the 6.5-7.5 percent growth it expected previously.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $3.78 per
share on revenue of $7.99 billion for 2012, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-restaurant sales at Olive Garden has been falling
steadily this quarter, down 5.7 percent in November, after a 0.8
percent and 1.5 percent drop in September and October,
respectively.
Orlando, Florida-based Darden, which will report quarterly
results on Dec.16, said it anticipates to earn 41 cents per
share from continuing operations for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting it to earn 54 cents a share.
The company estimates second-quarter U.S. same-restaurant
sales to fall 2.5 percent for Olive Garden and grow 6.8 and 6
percent at Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse, respectively.
Darden's shares were trading down 8 percent at $44.00 before
the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $47.73 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.