(Adds background on Darden)
By Lisa Baertlein
Sept 25 Advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co and
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) each have recommended
that Darden Restaurants Inc investors back Starboard
Value LP's 12-director slate, which would oust the embattled
company's full board.
Smaller firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended voting
for the eight director nominees put up by Darden, which is
leaving spots open for Starboard candidates.
Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden
chain, repeatedly has said a complete turnover of the board is
risky and would hand too much control of the company to
Starboard. Its annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct.
10.
The Orlando-based chain, which has been under pressure from
activists since last year, irked investors when it rebuffed a
shareholder vote in April calling for a special meeting to
debate the then-proposed sale of its struggling Red Lobster
chain.
Darden sold Red Lobster for $2.1 billion in July. Since
then, it has made significant concessions that have failed to
satisfy Starboard and fellow dissident investor Barington
Capital Group.
In addition to ceding four board seats to Starboard and
nominating just four incumbent directors to stand for election
at the annual meeting, the restaurant operator announced in July
that Clarence Otis would step down as chief executive officer
and chairman.
Starboard, Darden's second-largest investor with an 8.8
percent stake, two weeks ago unveiled a proposal that included
plans to sell Darden's real estate, franchise its restaurants,
spin off the Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains and fix
its flagship Olive Garden chain.
The activist also shared its recipe for improving sales at
Olive Garden. That prescription included salting the pasta
water, giving away fewer breadsticks and improving wine sales.
Shares in Darden were unchanged at $51.28 in after-hours
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ross Kerber in
Boston; Editing by James Dalgleish, Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa
Shumaker)