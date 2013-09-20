UPDATE 4-S.Korean automakers cut China production amid missile row - sources
* Hyundai, Kia cut second shift at some China factories - source
Sept 20 Darden Restaurants Inc reported a lower quarterly profit and higher sales on Friday and said President and Chief Operating Officer Drew Madsen would retire at the end of this quarter.
The company said net income fell to $70.2 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 25 from $110.8 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 6 percent to $2.16 billion from $2.03 billion.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
April 4 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales have not materialised in the second half.