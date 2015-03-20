(Adds comment on REIT, details on sale leasebacks)
By Lisa Baertlein
March 20 Darden Restaurants Inc said on
Friday it was seeking to "create value" from its real estate,
as management installed after last year's activist investor-led
coup reported continued traffic declines at its flagship Olive
Garden chain.
During the standoff with Darden, activist investors
Barington Capital Group LP and Starboard Value LP called on the
company to move its restaurants into a real estate investment
trust, or REIT.
Darden, which owns roughly 1,500 U.S. restaurants, is
working to finalize its real estate plans "within the next
quarter or two," said Chief Executive Officer Gene Lee on a
conference call.
Barington analyst August Vlak said the fund is "very
supportive" of Darden's plans to sell or spin off real estate
and noted that it has multiple options for its property
portfolio.
Lee was named CEO in February after serving in an interim
role since October, when then-CEO Clarence Otis stepped down
amid activist pressure and Starboard won its bid to replace
Darden's entire board.
Darden tested the water by listing 16 properties that could
be sold on a "very tax-efficient basis" for sale leaseback, Lee
said. Based on strong response, it listed another 15 properties.
Darden, which also listed its Orlando headquarters building,
has secured letters of intent or contracts on the majority of
the 31 properties at attractive terms, Lee said.
Darden rivals such as Bloomin' Brands Inc,
DineEquity Inc and Panera Bread Co are among
the companies that have completed sale-leaseback deals.
"We are going through a detailed evaluation process and all
options, including a REIT, are still on the table," said Darden
spokesman Rich Jeffers.
Lee did not discuss a REIT on the call with analysts.
Darden is not exploring refranchising, Lee said, referring
to a commonly used and profit-boosting strategy where brands
sell restaurants to franchisees.
Darden posted quarterly profit above analysts' estimates on
Friday, helped by cost-cutting and good results at its LongHorn
Steakhouse and Yard House chains. It also said May quarter
earnings would best Wall Street's view.
Still, customer visits have been falling for more than a
year at Olive Garden, which accounts for more than half of
Darden's revenue.
Darden has cut back on promotions at the Italian-themed
chain. It also is working to speed up service and increase
alcohol sales.
Shares in Darden gained 2.9 percent to close at $66.75 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
