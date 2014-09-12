Sept 12 Darden Restaurants Inc reported
a quarterly loss after same-restaurant sales fell again at its
Olive Garden chain, which contributes about two-thirds to
profit.
Darden reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 14 cents per
share, from continuing operations for the first quarter ended
Aug. 24 compared with a profit of $42.2 million, or 32 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.59 billion.
Same-restaurant sales at its Olive Garden chain fell 1.3
percent, but rose 2.8 percent at its LongHorn Steakhouse
restaurants.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)