(Corrects analyst's surname to "Vlak" instead of "Black,"
paragraph 4)
By Lisa Baertlein
March 20 Darden Restaurants Inc said on
Friday it was looking for ways to "create value" from its real
estate, as management installed after last year's activist
investor-led coup reported continued traffic declines at its
flagship Olive Garden chain.
During their standoff with Darden, activist investors
Barington Capital Group LP and Starboard Value LP called on the
company to spin off its restaurants into a real estate
investment trust, or REIT.
Darden, which owns roughly 1,500 U.S. restaurants, is
working to finalize its real estate plans "within the next
quarter or two," said Chief Executive Officer Gene Lee on a
conference call.
Barington analyst Gus Vlak said the fund is "very
supportive" of Darden's plans to spin off real estate and noted
that it has multiple options for its property portfolio.
Lee was named CEO in February after serving in an interim
role since October, when then-CEO Clarence Otis stepped down
amid activist pressure and Starboard won its bid to replace
Darden's entire board.
Darden tested the water by listing 16 properties that could
be sold on a "very tax efficient basis," for triple net sale
leaseback, Lee said. Based on strong response, the company
listed another 15 properties.
Darden, which also has listed its Orlando headquarters
building, has secured letters of intent or contracts on the
majority of the 31 properties at attractive terms, Lee said.
Lone Star Steakhouse and Burger King are among the chains
that have completed sale leaseback deals.
Lee did not discuss a REIT on the conference call.
Darden is not exploring refranchising, he said, referring to
a commonly used and profit-boosting strategy where brands sell
restaurants to franchisees.
Darden posted quarterly profit above analysts' estimates on
Friday, helped by cost-cutting and good results at its LongHorn
Steakhouse and Yard House chains. It also said May quarter
earnings would best Wall Street's view.
Still, customer visits have been falling for more than a
year at Olive Garden, which accounts for more than half of
Darden's revenue.
Darden has cut back on promotions at the Italian-themed
chain. It also is working to speed up service and increase
alcohol sales.
Shares in Darden were up 3.7 percent at $67.26 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel, Don Sebastian, Tom Brown and Gunna
Dickson)