Sept 22 Darden Restaurants Inc reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates as menu changes and improved service at its Olive Garden restaurants helped lure more diners through its doors.

Shares in the company, which has been restructuring under its largest investor Starboard Value LP, fell 1.2 percent to $69.42 amid a broader market decline blamed on continued anxiety over a possible U.S. interest rate increase. Some analysts said Darden's results were only roughly inline with some lofty investor expectations.

Darden's sales at established Olive Garden restaurants were up 2.7 percent in the first quarter, helped by a long hoped-for increase in traffic.

The company, whose other chains include LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52, raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations to a range of $3.15 to $3.30 per share from $3.05 to $3.20 previously. That increase was less than the magnitude of the profit beat for the first quarter, Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore said in a client note.

Excluding items, Darden earned 68 cents per share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Darden sold its Red Lobster chain of seafood restaurants last year to focus on Olive Garden, its biggest chain by sales.

It has raised some prices, while focusing on value lunch offerings at Olive Garden. It also has worked to improve service and ambience at its restaurants after Starboard ousted Darden's board in October.

Darden executives said they are moving forward with plans to spin off 488 restaurants. That includes the sale-leaseback of 64 units and a real estate investment trust (REIT), called Four Corners Property Trust Inc, that will include 424 restaurants.

Activist investors have been pushing Darden, McDonald's Corp and other companies to form REITs to "unlock" the value in their buildings and land.

The Internal Revenue Service recently said it would no longer sign off on any tax-exempt status for such transactions in advance, stirring uncertainty.

Darden Treasurer Bill White said the company does not believe the new IRS guidance will affect its plans. He said that Darden intends to complete the deals by the end of the calendar year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Cynthia Osterman)