June 30 Darden Restaurants Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its flagship Olive Garden restaurants, and shares tumbled as much as 5 percent.

Sales at established Olive Garden restaurants, which contributed more than 80 percent of total company revenue, rose 1.6 percent, while analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix expected a 2.4 percent rise.

Overall same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent, missing the average analyst estimate of 2.5 percent.

Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52, forecast profit of $3.80 to $3.90 per share in the year ending May 2017, below the average analyst estimate of $3.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended May 29, from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said the latest earnings were driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate.

She added that "investor expectations heading into the quarter were fairly bullish in light of management commentary and recent share gains."

Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion, while analysts, on average, expected $1.81 billion.

Shares fell as low as $62.45, before easing to $62.91, off 4.5 percent, wiping out almost all of this year's gains. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Jeffrey Benkoe)