June 30 Darden Restaurants Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited
its flagship Olive Garden restaurants, and shares tumbled as
much as 5 percent.
Sales at established Olive Garden restaurants, which
contributed more than 80 percent of total company revenue, rose
1.6 percent, while analysts polled by research firm Consensus
Metrix expected a 2.4 percent rise.
Overall same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent, missing the
average analyst estimate of 2.5 percent.
Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital
Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52, forecast profit of $3.80 to
$3.90 per share in the year ending May 2017, below the average
analyst estimate of $3.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in
the quarter ended May 29, from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said the latest earnings
were driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate.
She added that "investor expectations heading into the
quarter were fairly bullish in light of management commentary
and recent share gains."
Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion, while
analysts, on average, expected $1.81 billion.
Shares fell as low as $62.45, before easing to $62.91, off
4.5 percent, wiping out almost all of this year's gains.
