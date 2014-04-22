April 22 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
has got consent from 54 percent of Darden Restaurant Inc's
shareholders to hold a special meeting to vote on a
proposal to delay the company from spinning off its Red Lobster
chain, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Darden has 60 days to call a meeting to consider the
non-binding shareholder proposal, according to CNBC's sources.
"We have not received notice from Starboard," Darden said in
an emailed statement.
Starboard was not immediately available for comment.
Darden's shares were up 2.5 percent at $49.44 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)