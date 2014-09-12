(Adds company comment, details on pasta pass)
By Lisa Baertlein and Ramkumar Iyer
Sept 12 Darden Restaurants Inc on Friday
reported a quarterly loss, but its results were overshadowed by
activist investor Starboard Value LP's revised plan to boost
Darden's profit and stock price.
Starboard, one of Darden's largest investors with an 8.8
percent stake, late on Thursday unveiled a proposal that
included plans to sell Darden's real estate, franchise its
restaurants, spin off The Capital Grille, Yard House and other
chains and fix its flagship Olive Garden chain.
Starboard, which also seeks to replace Darden's entire
12-member board, said it has identified cost savings of up to
$326 million. It believes its strategy could send Darden's stock
as high as $86 per share, even before it gets to work on fixing
Olive Garden or selling restaurants to franchisees.
Darden President and Chief Operating Officer Gene Lee said
the company was open to ideas for improving long-term results
and that it was "encouraged" by its own progress turning around
Olive Garden.
Shares, which are down about 13 percent so far this year,
fell 1.5 percent to $47.54 in afternoon trading.
Darden reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 14 cents per
share, from continuing operations for its first quarter ended
Aug. 24. Quarterly sales at Olive Garden restaurants open at
least 16 months fell 1.3 percent.
Olive Garden accounts for more than half of Darden's overall
revenue and about two-thirds of its profit. Key same-restaurant
sales have been down for five straight quarters as it struggles
to lure diners amid robust competition.
Starboard launched a fight to take over Darden's board in
May, saying the then-pending sale of Darden's Red Lobster
seafood restaurant chain was a "destructive transaction" that
ignored the rights of shareholders.
On July 28, the restaurant operator closed its $2.1 billion
sale of Red Lobster. It also announced the year-end departure of
Chief Executive Officer Clarence Otis.
That latter move was one of several concessions Darden has
made to activists, which also include Barington Capital Group.
In its latest move, Darden said it would give four board
seats to Starboard nominees.
In its presentation, Starboard outlined ways to cut
executive costs and simplify everything from purchasing to
menus. It plans to boost Olive Garden's alcohol sales, to use
technology to eliminate "false waits" for tables at the
Italian-themed chain and to use more cost-effective digital
marketing.
The hedge fund also wants to fix Olive Garden's pasta, which
it called poorly handled and generally overcooked.
"Shockingly, Olive Garden no longer salts the water it uses
to boil the pasta, merely to get a longer warranty on its pots"
Starboard said.
Meanwhile, Olive Garden this week had mixed results with its
$100 "Never Ending Pasta Pass" that gives holders unlimited
pasta, salad, bread and Coca-Cola drinks for seven weeks. It
quickly sold all 1,000 passes offered, but demand crashed
servers and spawned complaints on Facebook and Twitter from
empty-handed diners.
