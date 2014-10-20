* Group of 30 investors advocates dark-pool change
* Teamed up with Turquoise before launch of new system
* Larger order sizes, better oversight seen as key
By Lionel Laurent and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Oct 20 European fund managers,
increasingly aware of the risks of trading in anonymous, private
venues known as "dark pools", are pushing for better oversight
and security as regulators step up scrutiny of the industry.
This underscores how many investors are unwilling to give up
on the potential price and performance advantages of trading
anonymously - particularly at a time of renewed financial market
volatility - and are instead clubbing together to find
alternatives.
One working group created this year, which today represents
some 30 investors, including Barings and AXA Investment
Management, has advocated urgent change in how dark
pools work. The changes would help to ensure certain kinds of
high-speed electronic traders are kept at arm's length and to
better police trading.
The group advocates, among other measures, a minimum order
size. That acts as a natural barrier to entry for some
high-speed trading algorithms, which use orders for small lots
to identify interest to try to front-run orders. It also gets
closer to the minimum size European regulators plan to impose.
The group worked with the London Stock Exchange on
its new dark-pool service for large orders on its Turquoise
platform.
"The feeling among the buy-side (investor) community is that
dark pools themselves, aside from changes in regulation,
urgently need changing," said James Cooper, the head of
execution at Troy Asset Management, a member of the group.
"We really felt the urgency here to take the opportunity ...
to shape a product that would best suit our needs."
Dozens of dark pools have sprouted up since the 2008
financial crisis, offering anonymity for those looking to trade
blocks of shares without moving markets.
However, their lack of transparency has brought on
heightened regulatory scrutiny. Several regulators are
investigating dark pool operators, and New York's attorney
general is suing Barclays, accusing it of securities
fraud for activities related to its dark pool.
European regulators have proposed caps on the amount of
dark-pool trading in any given stock below a certain order size
as part of a set of rules due to be implemented by 2017.
The responses within the industry have been varied. U.S.
bank Wells Fargo recently chose to close its dark pool,
citing a lack of demand. But fund managers are trying to find
solutions, with some going so far as to design their own systems
to navigate different trading venues.
Other broker-owned venues have begun to offer minimum-size
services, but the investors involved with the new Turquoise
block-trade service think the fact that it is operated by a
public exchange, rather than a bank, is an advantage.
"We were keen for this to be on a public venue so that it
can be accessed by institutions or any investor, including the
sell-side (brokers)," said Adam Conn, head of trading at Baring
Asset Management.
Fund managers and technology consultants are quick to point
out that there is no utopian dark pool that will fulfill
everyone's needs - more aggressive, short-term-minded hedge
funds will have different requirements to these big investors.
But the post-crisis structure of automated electronic
financial markets is being tested by rising volatility amid
fears over the global economy. Fund managers want the dark-pool
industry to improve transparency and security and shore up
confidence rather than disappear.
"Markets are very technologically advanced now, very complex
and it is not very easy to understand what is going on when you
send an order to the market to be executed," said Paul Squires,
head of trading at AXA IM.
Citing extra regulatory pressure even on fund managers to
deliver the best prices for clients, he added: "There is a shift
of responsibility, maybe, from sell-side to buy-side."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Clare Hutchison; Editing by
Larry Kiong)