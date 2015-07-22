LONDON, July 22 Darktrace, a cyber-security firm
backed by former Autonomy boss Mike Lynch, said it had raised
$22.5 million from U.S.-based venture capital company Summit
Partners in a funding round that valued the company at more than
$100 million.
The investment comes just four months after the company
raised $18 million to expand in Asia-Pacific, and Lynch said the
additional funds were needed to fuel growth.
The company was one of Lynch's first investments after he
left Hewlett-Packard Co in 2012 in an acrimonious split
over the $11 billion acquisition of Autonomy.
HP is suing Lynch and a former colleague for more than $5
billion over their management of Autonomy. Lynch has said he
would launch a counter claim.
Darktrace takes a different approach from other anti-virus
software that seeks to police a boundary around networks.
Instead, he said Darktrace sits inside the network, and through
machine learning recognises abnormal activity and identifies
malignant behaviour, a process analogous to how the immune
system works in the body.
"The business is growing exponentially," Lynch said.
The company, headquartered in Cambridge, England, and San
Francisco, has seen it technology deployed in 104 companies, and
it has partnered 63 other providers, such as BT for use
in their own platforms.
Darktrace has not released figures, but it said its revenue
was growing at more than 100 percent a year.
Lynch said there had been little progress in the HP cases.
"It's moving at a speed that make a glacier look like it's been
taking anabolic steroids," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by David Evans)