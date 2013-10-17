LONDON Oct 17 The volume of European shares
traded privately rather than on a public exchange jumped 35
percent year-on-year to a record high in the last six months,
despite regulators' efforts to make markets more transparent in
the wake of the financial crisis.
Trading infrastructure provider Fidessa said on Thursday the
total value of so-called dark trading rose 45 percent to 207
billion euros ($279 billion) in the second and third quarters,
compared with 143 billion euros in the same period last year.
However, that is still well below the 4.67 trillion euros
estimated to have been traded on exchanges such as the London
Stock Exchange over the same period.
Dark trading is conducted on electronic networks that allow
investors to buy and sell stocks anonymously, in private deals
so other shareholders are not aware of the trades. Some of the
details are made public but only after the market has closed.
They are typically used by large fund managers and banks
that regularly trade large volumes of stocks.
Critics say dark trading drains liquidity from public
exchanges, making it harder for other investors to value stocks
accurately, while proponents say the competition they provide
helps to reduce the cost of trading on exchanges.
The number of companies whose stocks were used in dark
trades rose by just 2 percent, meaning the growth in value
stemmed from more of the same stocks being traded, Fidessa said.
A Fidessa league table showed Swiss bank UBS's MTF
- multilateral trading facility - ranked first in terms of value
of dark trades, followed closely by BATS Chi-X Europe's CXE and
DXE.
The most heavily traded stocks were among Europe's most
liquid, the data showed. Vodafone ranked first,
Switzerland's Nestle second and drugmaker Sanofi
third. Dark trading counted for between 4.7 percent
and 8 percent of the total value of trades for these stocks.
More than one third of Europe's dark trading occurred in
Britain, while France and Germany each counted for around 14
percent, Fidessa said.