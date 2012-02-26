Feb 26 Animal-waste recycling company
Darling International deserves a closer look from
investors despite strong share gains in the past year, Barron's
said in its latest edition.
Fundamentals for the company -- which recycles beef, pork
and poultry waste into tallow, feed-grade fats and bone and
poultry meal -- have improved markedly since it in late 2010
unveiled plans to buy Griffin Industries, Barron's said.
The acquisition was a main reason Darling's sales and
profits roughly tripled in each of the first three quarters of
2011, Barron's said.
"But if the stock price is any measure -- up only 43 percent
from the announcement Nov. 9, 2010 -- this has yet to completely
seep into investor consciousness," the weekly magazine said.