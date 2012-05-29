May 29 The New Hampshire Attorney General's
office said o n T uesday it is reviewing allegations of
mismanagement and conflicts of interest at Dartmouth College's
$3.4 billion endowment.
The Attorney General's office received an anonymous letter
in February alleging that Dartmouth's endowment steered business
to well-known investment firms like Apollo Global Management
and Lone Pine Capital, which were owned by members of
the Ivy League college's board of trustees and investment
committee.
"We are reviewing it and looking into the issue in that
regard," said Anthony Blenkinsop, director of the charitable
trusts unit of the state attorney general's office. He declined
to comment further.
The letter alleged some powerful and wealthy Dartmouth
alumni had "directed the college's three billion dollar
endowment to themselves, their firms and their friends." The
letter, which claimed to be written by former and current
faculty, said the investments were conflicts of interest with
the college's not-for-profit status.
Dartmouth, situated in Hanover, New Hampshire, denied any
wrongdoing. "The investments are explicitly legal and entirely
proper," Dartmouth spokesman Justin Anderson said. In all cases,
Dartmouth's initial investments with the firms occurred prior to
the individuals becoming trustees, he said.
"For firms managed by individuals who are trustees of
Dartmouth, New Hampshire law imposes special requirements to
assure that the transaction is conducted on an arms-length basis
and is in the best interests of the non-profit organization,"
the college said in a statement. "Dartmouth complies with these
requirements."
Lone Pine Capital is run by Stephen Mandel, a 1978 graduate
of Dartmouth and chairman of the college's board of trustees.
Mandel is also helping Dartmouth search for a new president
after its previous president, Jim Yong Kim, was named to head
the World Bank last month.
Lone Pine did not immediately return a call for comment.
Apollo Global Management founder Leon Black served as a
trustee from 2002 until 2011. Earlier this year, he and his wife
agreed to donate $48 million to the college for a new visual
arts center. Black and his firm declined to comment, spokeswoman
Carolyn Sargent said.
Dartmouth's endowment was the 23rd-largest in the United
States last year, ranking just behind those of Vanderbilt
University and ahead of New York University, according to the
National Association of College and University Business
Officers.
The fund gained 18.4 percent for the year ended June 30,
2011, trailing a benchmark index of similar foundations and
endowments by 1.6 percentage points, Dartmouth reported in its
most recent endowment report. Over the past 10 years, the fund
gained an average of 7 percent a year, beating the benchmark by
1.1 percentage points annually.
The contents of the anonymous letter were publicly disclosed
last week by Dartblog.com, a blog that reports on Dartmouth
news.