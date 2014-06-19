June 19 Darty Plc

* Fy revenue 3.58 billion eur versus 3.56 billion eur year ago

* Ebitda 3 of eur 119.7 million, adjusted 4 group profit before tax of eur 60.0 million and adjusted eps of 6.4 cents.

* Exceptional charges of eur 29.4 million related principally to french social plan.

* Reported profit after tax of eur 9.5 million (2013: eur 0.3 million) for continuing group

* Board is recommending a final dividend of 2.625 cents per share (2013: 2.625 cents)

