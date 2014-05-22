BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal- source
May 22 Darty Plc :
* Good progress during quarter, building on actions taken in year in delivering our strategy 'nouvelle confiance'
* Further outperformance in our core markets in what is traditionally a seasonally quiet quarter
* Total revenue and like-for-like sales in France were broadly flat
* Q4 total group revenue was up 0.3 percent and like-for-like sales were down 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
