BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 Darty Plc
* Will be transferring a number of remaining central support functions based in london to paris over coming year
* Announces that it will be transferring a number of remaining central support functions based in london to paris over coming year as it further consolidates its head office function in line with focus on its core business.
* Dominic platt, finance director, has also informed board of his intention to step down from his role and seek new opportunities elsewhere
* A search for his successor has commenced, led by group's chairman alan parker. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.