July 18 Darty Plc

* Announces that it will be transferring a number of remaining central support functions based in london to paris over coming year as it further consolidates its head office function in line with focus on its core business.

* Dominic platt, finance director, has also informed board of his intention to step down from his role and seek new opportunities elsewhere

