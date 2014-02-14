BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
Feb 14 Darty PLC : * Launch of refinancing package * New five year committed multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement of up to 250 million euros entered into on 13 February 2014 * Launched today an offering by Darty financement SAS of 250 million euros senior notes due 2021 * Darty to use net proceeds along with borrowing from new credit facilties to repay all outstanding amounts * To use net proceeds to cancel outstanding commitments under darty's existing 455 million euros revolving credit facility * Expects that the offering will close, and the notes will be issued, by 28 February 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says Q1 net profit up 54.0 percent y/y at 341.4 million yuan ($49.57 million)