PARIS Oct 9 Darty Plc, Europe's
third-largest electrical goods retailer, is betting on the lure
of improved technology and the upcoming 2014 FIFA soccer World
Cup in Brazil to reverse a slump in TV sales in its core French
market.
Chief Executive Regis Schultz told Reuters on the sidelines
of the World Retail Congress in Paris on Wednesday the domestic
TV set market could start to recover in coming months.
"I initially believed that the World Cup, notably if the
French team qualifies, would mark the start of the market
upturn, but there are signs this could happen as early as this
winter," Schultz said.
The CEO said the market had reached a low point and that
customers who had bought TVs to upgrade to digital terrestrial
TV standards in previous years would be tempted by new products,
such as ultra high-definition TVs based on the 4K standard,
offering 4,000 pixels or twice the resolution of the previous HD
standard.
"The World Cup will be a plus because it's likely to be shot
in 4K and provide content," Schultz added.
According to research group GfK Temax, consumer electronics
sales fell 19 percent in France in the second quarter of 2013 to
979 million euros ($1.3 billion), with TV set sales mainly
responsible for the fall, as cash-strapped consumers remained
careful about leisure expenditure.
Like larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and
Dixons Retail - Darty is battling weak consumer
spending and competition from online retailers.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, has
responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in
Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France,
Belgium and the Netherlands.
Last month it posted improved sales at its core French
operations in the first quarter to July 31 as a turnaround plan
started to pay off.
Sales at Darty France, which represents 70 percent of total
revenue, dropped 0.4 percent, a marked improvement from a 2.7
percent decline in the fourth quarter.
The group posted growth in all product categories, notably
smartphones and tablets, which offset continued weak sales of TV
sets, which make around 20 percent of Darty France revenue.
Darty shares have recovered from a 2013 low of 37 pence set
in March but remain well below their 2005 peak of 377p. The
stock, which edged up 1.8 percent to 70p by 1122 GMT, trades on
a multiple of 12.4 times prospective earnings, a 12 percent
discount to sector peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.