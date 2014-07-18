July 18 Darty Plc, Europe's No.3
electrical goods retailer, said on Friday Finance Director
Dominic Platt would step down in September 2015 to pursue new
opportunities elsewhere.
Platt, who has been with Darty for nearly five years during
which time it undertook a restructuring programme to re-focus on
its core market, will continue in his role until Darty's annual
general meeting next year.
The company also said it would transfer a number of the
remaining central support functions based in London to Paris
over the coming year.
Darty gets about 70 percent of its sales from France.
