BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
PARIS, April 21 France-based electrical goods retailer Darty Plc has been put up for sale, according to an advance snippet of an article to be published in the French daily Le Figaro on Monday.
Le Figaro's report said that Goldman Sachs was managing the operation and that French retailer Carrefour had briefly considered buying the group.
The full article was not available and the source of the information was not clear.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday evening.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, said earlier in April that it was closing its loss-making operations in Spain as part of a turnaround plan centred on its profitable businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The group, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer behind market leader Media-Saturn and No.2 player Dixons Retail, sold its stores in Italy and Britain last year.
Shares in Darty closed up 1.59 percent on Friday at 46.25 pence.
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects