* Knight Vinke says did not hire Goldman Sachs or anyone
else
* Knight Vinke considering Darty sale - Le Figaro
* Carrefour briefly considered buying Darty - Figaro
* Darty, Carrefour decline comment
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 22 Activist shareholder Knight
Vinke said on Monday it had not hired banks to handle a possible
sale of its 25 percent stake in electrical goods retailer Darty
Plc.
Knight Vinke, which has a seat on Darty's board, has been
pushing the retailer to eliminate loss-making businesses and
focus on operations in France, Belgium and the
Netherlands.
French daily Le Figaro said that Darty, Europe's third
largest electrical goods retailer behind market leader
Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail, had been put
up for sale and Goldman Sachs was handling the deal.
"Knight Vinke can confirm that it has not retained Goldman
Sachs or anyone else with regard to its investment in Darty," a
Knight Vinke spokeswoman in Paris told Reuters, declining to
elaborate further.
Le Figaro also said that Carrefour, Europe's
largest retailer, briefly considered buying Darty before
dropping the idea.
Carrefour, in which Knight Vinke has a 1.5 percent stake,
declined to comment on the report. Darty also declined comment
Shares in Darty were down 4.17 percent at 46.9 euros by 0826
GMT while Carrefour was off 0.2 percent at 21.02 euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and James Davey in
London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)