LONDON Aug 9 Darty, formerly Kesa
Electricals, and its largest shareholder Knight Vinke said on
Thursday they had agreed to work together to rebuild confidence
in the electricals retailer, defusing a clash between the
investor and Darty's board.
"The board and Mr Knight (Knight Vinke CEO and founder) are
in agreement that the recent financial and share price
performance of the company has been unacceptable and have
undertaken to work together with the common goal of rebuilding
the market's confidence in the company and creating value for
all shareholders," they said in a joint statement.
In light of the talks, Knight Vinke had agreed to withdraw a
resolution at the group's AGM in September to appoint Knight to
Darty's board, they said.
In return, Darty said Knight could join the board at Knight
Vinke's request at any time between mid-December 2012 and
September 2013.
The company, which is suffering falling sales in France,
Italy and Spain, said David Newlands, who has due to retire at
the AGM, would step down immediately, allowing Alan Parker to
become chairman.