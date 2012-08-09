LONDON Aug 9 Darty, formerly Kesa Electricals, and its largest shareholder Knight Vinke said on Thursday they had agreed to work together to rebuild confidence in the electricals retailer, defusing a clash between the investor and Darty's board.

"The board and Mr Knight (Knight Vinke CEO and founder) are in agreement that the recent financial and share price performance of the company has been unacceptable and have undertaken to work together with the common goal of rebuilding the market's confidence in the company and creating value for all shareholders," they said in a joint statement.

In light of the talks, Knight Vinke had agreed to withdraw a resolution at the group's AGM in September to appoint Knight to Darty's board, they said.

In return, Darty said Knight could join the board at Knight Vinke's request at any time between mid-December 2012 and September 2013.

The company, which is suffering falling sales in France, Italy and Spain, said David Newlands, who has due to retire at the AGM, would step down immediately, allowing Alan Parker to become chairman.