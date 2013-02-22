* Darty appoints Knight as non-executive director
* Knight's firm had demanded seat on Darty board last week
Feb 22 Darty Plc, Europe's third
largest electrical goods retailer, bowed to the demands of its
largest shareholder, activist investor Knight Vinke, and
appointed its CEO to its board.
Knight Vinke, which owns 25 percent of Darty, demanded a
seat on Darty's board after the retailer issued a profit warning
last week.
The retailer, formerly named Kesa, said Eric Knight will
join the board immediately as a non-executive director.
The company had warned that its full-year adjusted pretax
profit was unlikely to meet the lower end of current market
expectations, pegged at 30 million euros (about $40 million).
The France-based retailer has been reviewing its operations
and selling loss-making units as it fights aggressive
discounting from online retailers and stagnant demand across its
markets in Europe.
Darty's shares were up 1 percent at 47.04 pence at 1601 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. They have fallen more
than 40 percent over the past year.