PARIS, March 2 South African furniture group
Steinhoff's Conforama unit said on Wednesday it had
approached Darty about a cash bid for the UK-listed
electrical goods retailer.
Any firm offer would compete with an agreed takeover by
French books and music retailer Fnac.
In a statement confirming the approach, Darty said it was
considering the approach and added: "There can be no certainty
that any firm offer will be made by Conforama, nor as to the
terms on which any firm offer might be made."
The takeover of Darty by Fnac to create France's premier
white goods retailer is due to be completed around mid-2016 and
Fnac's offer has already been raised once.
On Nov. 6, Fnac increased its bid to one Fnac share per 37
Darty shares held, equivalent to about 116 pence per share at
the time and valuing Darty at about 615 million pounds ($859
million).
Conforama said it was looking to make a cash offer at 125
pence per share.
Darty is Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer,
with some 400 stores in Europe. Conforama, like Darty and Fnac,
has a strong presence in French high streets and retail parks.
Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France and competes
with Metro's Media-Saturn, listed in Germany like
Steinhoff, and with Britain's Dixons.
($1 = 0.7158 pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)