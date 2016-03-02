(Updates with valuation, share price)
PARIS, March 2 South African furniture group
Steinhoff's Conforama unit is considering a
counterbid for Darty, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods
retailer, competing with Fnac's agreed offer for the
company.
Conforama said on Wednesday it had approached Darty about a
662 million pound ($925 million) cash bid. Darty, which has
agreed a takeover by French books and music retailer Fnac, said
it was considering the approach.
"There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made
by Conforama, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might
be made," Darty said in a statement.
A move by Conforama for Darty would step up the South
African furniture group's expansion plans in Europe after parent
Steinhoff joined the battle to buy Britain's Home Retail
this month.
Fnac has already raised its offer for Darty once, aiming to
create France's premier white goods retailer.
On Nov. 6, Fnac increased its bid to one Fnac share per 37
Darty shares held, equivalent to about 116 pence per share at
the time and valuing Darty at about 615 million pounds ($859
million). The deal is due to be completed around mid-2016.
Discount furniture retailer Conforama said its proposed
offer would be at 125 pence per share. Based on 529.55 million
shares outstanding according to Reuters data that would value
London-listed Darty at about 662 million pounds.
Darty shares jumped 9.5 percent on news of a possible
counterbid to 126 pence per share, just above the proposed new
offer price. Fnac shares fell 5.6 percent to 57.5 euros.
"This potential offer is 9 percent higher than the current
Fnac offer, is cleaner being all in cash and represents a
better, though not full, valuation for Darty shareholders,"
Liberum analysts said in a note.
Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400
stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by
Germany's Metro, and with Britain's Dixons.
Conforama, like Darty and Fnac, has a strong presence in French
high streets and retail parks.
($1 = 0.7158 pounds)
