Oct 26 British electrical goods retailer Darty
Plc said on Monday the UK takeover panel will allow it
another two weeks to discuss the possibility of an improved
takeover proposal from French book and music retailer Groupe
Fnac SA.
Fnac proposed to buy Darty last month in a deal that would
value the British company at 533 million pounds ($816 million).
The French company now has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to either
make an offer for Darty or walk away. The earlier deadline was
Oct. 28.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)