PARIS, Sept 30 French books and music retailer Fnac said in a statement it has made a bid to acquire 100 percent of Darty in a deal valuing the electrical goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($807.92 million).

"Fnac believes that the combination of Fnac and Darty constitutes a compelling strategic and financial opportunity for both groups by creating a leader in the French electronics, editorial and home appliances retail market," Fnac said in a statement.

London-listed Darty is Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer with some 400 stores in Europe and earns 70 percent of its revenue in the French market. It competes with Metro's Media-Saturn and Britain's Dixons. ($1 = 0.6597 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)