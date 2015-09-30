PARIS, Sept 30 French books and music retailer
Fnac said in a statement it has made a bid to acquire
100 percent of Darty in a deal valuing the electrical
goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($807.92 million).
"Fnac believes that the combination of Fnac and Darty
constitutes a compelling strategic and financial opportunity for
both groups by creating a leader in the French electronics,
editorial and home appliances retail market," Fnac said in a
statement.
London-listed Darty is Europe's third-largest electrical
goods retailer with some 400 stores in Europe and earns 70
percent of its revenue in the French market. It competes with
Metro's Media-Saturn and Britain's Dixons.
($1 = 0.6597 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)