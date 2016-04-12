(Removes incorrect statement in third paragraph that Steinhoff
LONDON, April 12 French retailer Groupe Fnac
on Tuesday urged shareholders of takeover target Darty
to take no action after South African retail
conglomerate Steinhoff launched a rival $975 bid
through its Conforama unit.
"Fnac is currently considering its options and urges Darty
shareholders to take no further action at this time," Fnac said
in a statement issued by Darty, noting the Conforama offer was
not unconditional and was open for at least 60 days.
On Monday, Steinhoff said its offer had the support of
Darty's biggest shareholder, Schroder Investment Management,
which owns about 14 percent of Europe's thrid-largest
electronics retailer.
