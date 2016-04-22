* Darty bid battle attracted five offers in 24 hours
* Fnac considering its position after Steinhoff's latest
offer
* Steinhoff seeks to counter weak domestic market
* Darty shares edge higher after Thursday's 23 pct leap
(Adds Fnac statement, context, updates share price)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 Steinhoff has
increased its stake in Darty to 20.4 percent, it said
on Friday, a day after a frantic bidding war with French rival
Fnac for Europe's third-largest electric goods
retailer.
Five new offers in less than 24 hours lifted Darty shares by
more than 23 percent on Thursday to their highest since the end
of 2010 and left South African furniture retailer Steinhoff in
front with a cash offer of 160 pence a share, valuing Darty at
860 million pounds ($1.2 billion).
Fnac said on Friday that it is considering its position
after Steinhoff's latest offer and urged Darty shareholders to
take no action.
The Fnac announcement came shortly after Steinhoff, a 20
billion euro ($22.6 billion) company listed in both Johannesburg
and Frankfurt, said it had acquired an additional 4.8 million
shares in London-listed Darty at 160 pence each.
Shares in Darty were trading at 162.75 pence at 1014 GMT,
off an earlier high of 165.50 pence but still suggesting that
some investors expect a little more to come from the company's
suitors.
Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400
stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by
Germany's Metro, and Britain's Dixons.
The company has become a target for different reasons, among
which are Fnac's desire to reduce its reliance on sales in areas
such as books and CDs.
For Steinhoff, the deal would help it to bulk up in Europe,
where it already makes more than two thirds of its 9.8 billion
euros ($11 billion) of annual sales, as its domestic market
deteriorates.
Steinhoff's European brands include Conforama in France,
Bensons for Beds and Harvey's in Britain, as well as Abra in
Poland.
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by David Goodman)