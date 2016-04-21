BRIEF-Russia's Standards Agency says informed about recall of 4,466 Lada cars
May 15 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said:
JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff raised its bid for the third time in less than 24 hours for retailer Darty to 860 million pounds ($1.24 billion).
Steinhoff's 160 pence per share for share it does not already own in Europe's third largest electronics retailer came within an hour Fnac's 153 pence per share bid. ($1 = 0.6957 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Tui cfo says to review options for disposal of hapag-lloyd stake once shipper has closed uasc merger transaction Further company coverage: