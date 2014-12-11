PARIS Dec 11 Darty Plc, Europe's No.3
electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted a 38 percent fall
in first half operating profit as losses at its online consumer
electronics operation Mistergooddeal weighed.
Darty said it remained cautious about the market environment
in the short term and focused on cost control.
Darty, which competes with Metro's Media-Saturn
and Dixons Carphone, reported an operating profit of 13.9
million euros for the six months ended Oct 31 against a profit
of 22.6 million in the same period a year ago.
Revenue declined 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, due
to a slower second quarter, amid more challenging market
conditions and strong comparatives in the year-ago quarter.
Sales at Darty France, which account for 70 percent of group
total revenue, fell 1.7 percent in the first-half.
Like its rivals, Darty has been battling weak consumer
spending and competition from online retailers.
London-listed Darty, which has more than 450 stores in
Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making
operations in Italy and Spain, Turkey and the Czech Republic and
focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the
Netherlands.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)