PARIS Dec 11 Darty Plc, Europe's No.3
electrical goods retailer,
narrowed its losses in the first half thanks to lower
restructuring charges but losses relating to its online
acquisition Mistergooddeal still weighed.
Darty, which competes with Metro's Media-Saturn
and Dixons Carphone, also said it remained cautious about
the market environment in the short term and focused on cost
control.
By 0911 GMT, Darty shares were down 5.3 percent at 63.5
pence, underperforming a 0.97 percent rise in the European
retail sector.
Like its rivals, Darty has been battling weak consumer
spending and competition from online retailers. It completed the
acquisition of Mistergooddeal in April to get a better foothold
in the sector. However it warned in September that the business
would make a bigger loss than expected this year.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, has
responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in
Italy and Spain, Turkey and the Czech Republic and focusing on
its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Darty said on Thursday its net loss narrowed to 4.7 million
euros in the six months to October 31 from a loss of 19.8
million euros a year-ago while operating profit rose to 9.3
million euros from a loss of 1 million euros.
Darty however posted a 38 percent fall in first half
operating profit before taxes and exceptional items, including a
4.8 million loss related to Mistergooddeal.
Revenue declined 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, due
to a slower second quarter, amid more challenging market
conditions and strong comparatives in the year-ago quarter.
Sales at Darty France, which account for 70 percent of group
total revenue, fell 1.7 percent in the first-half.
