* H1 group retail profit up 36 pct at 36.1 million euros
* Revenue up 1.1 pct at 1.66 bln euros on like-for-like
basis
* CEO Schutz says "rather confident" on prospects for
Christmas
(Adds CEO comments)
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Dec 10 Darty Plc, Europe's No.3
electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted higher first-half
earnings and said sales had held up well in the past few weeks
despite last month's Paris attacks.
Darty, the target of an agreed takeover bid by French books
and music retailer Fnac, said it was confident for the
peak Christmas season, though with high unemployment in its main
French market, trading conditions remained volatile.
Darty, which competes with Metro's Media-Saturn
and Dixons Carphone, posted a group retail profit for the
six months ended Oct. 31 of 36.1 million euros ($40 million), a
36 percent rise from the same period a year ago.
Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 1.66 billion euros on a
like-for-like basis, party reflecting a successful multi-channel
strategy, involving online as well as physical stores, and
efforts to improve product availability, Chief Executive Regis
Schultz told Reuters.
Sales at Darty France, which account for 70 percent of total
group revenue, rose 2.9 percent like-for-like.
Like its rivals, Darty, which said the Fnac bid was expected
to be completed in or around mid 2016, has been battling weak
consumer spending and competition from online retailers.
London-listed Darty, which has about 400 stores in Europe,
has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations
in Italy and Spain, Turkey and the Czech Republic, and focusing
on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
It bought online company Mistergooddeal last year to enlarge
its presence in the online retail sector.
Schultz said business at Darty stores suffered during the
weekend after the Nov.13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people
and injured hundreds. But footfall was now back to normal in
Paris, except in a dozen commercial malls.
Schutz said he was "rather confident" on prospects for the
Christmas season, though a sustained improvement in consumer
confidence in France largely hinged on a decline in jobless
numbers.
France's unemployment rate rose to 10.6 percent in the third
quarter, its highest quarterly rate since 1997.
( $1 = 0.9099 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)